HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – To celebrate National Library Week from April 23-29, the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) is partnering with the Lexington Public Library to offer a statewide job fair in about 30 counties.

As of April 3, the following local libraries are participating in the statewide job fair event during National Library Week:

Daviess Daviess County High School Daviess County Public Library​

Henderson Henderson County Public Library

Ohio Ohio County Public Library



Beth Milburn, acting commissioner of KDLA, says, “We are excited to partner with the Lexington Public Library on a statewide job fair during National Library Week. The 2023 theme for National Library Week is There’s More to the Story, and the statewide job fair is an excellent way for participating libraries to provide a valuable service while increasing connections in the local community.”

An up-to-date list of which libraries will participate in this event is available on the KDLA website. A link to that website can be found on this page.