EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local library is auctioning off items for the public to take home with them. The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation is auctioning off extra furniture, equipment, and office supplies through Curran Miller Auction/Realty, Inc.

Items up for auction may be viewed online or at an in-person viewing on March 5 at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. More details about the auction can be found online.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)3 establishment that supports the

EVPL. Foundation Board Members are engaged and activated community members.

The foundation works in partnership with library leadership and library trustees. Board members of the foundation support the library through fundraising, volunteering, and advocacy.

The EVPL has served the community for more than a century. There are eight locations throughout Vanderburgh County. These locations allow immediate access to hundreds of thousands of digital resources.

EVPL’s library professionals strive to create opportunities for the public to discover, explore, and connect with the library. Visit evpl.org for more information.