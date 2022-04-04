EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) will host Early Voting, also known as Absentee Voting in Person, the week of April 25 at five EVPL locations, says a press release.

“EVPL recognizes the importance of doing your civic duty and exercising your right to vote,” said EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “We’re proud to once again have multiple library locations serving as early voting centers, allowing our community to take part in the democratic process.”

EVPL says that voting will take place Monday through Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at EVPL Central, EVPL North Park, EVPL McCollough, EVPL Oaklyn, and EVPL Red Bank. Voters can register or check their voting status at this website. EVPL says that while the library is an early voting site, EVPL is not a polling place on Election Day.

Here is a more concise schedule for these locations: