Local library will soon go “fine free”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Starting January 2022, Newburgh Chandler Public Library will no longer be charging overdue fines, officials say.

They say going “fine free” was a decision to better the community, providing everyone access without the barrier of overdue charges.

While the library will be “fine free”, they are still holding people responsible for returning items when due. Library officials say items overdue by 28 days will be considered lost, in which replacement costs will be required in order to pay for the items.

If your fees exceed $25, NCPL says they will refer you to a collection agency.

For any questions, the library urges you to call 812-853-5468.