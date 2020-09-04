Local man to spend 46 months in prison in fraud scheme

OAKLAND CITY, Ind (WEHT) An Oakland City man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for defrauding Gibson County Coal and Bridgestone Firestone. He must also serve three years of supervised release following his sentence, and pay $244,683 in restitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern Indiana District, Joshua W. Eaden, 38, committed the crimes while he was the manager of the Best-One Tire & Service of Princeton, which provided parts, supplies, and services to Gibson County Coal. One of the items Gibson County Coal purchased from Best-One Tire & Service, was industrial heavy equipment tires and foam tire fill.

Between November 1, 2013, and March 4, 2016, the attorney’s office says Eaden submitted over 300 false foam tire fill invoices using e-mail messages. Gibson County Coal then paid more than $189,000 to Best-One Tire & Service. This caused the net profit percentage of Best-One Tire & Service to appear to go up, which led to Eaden getting a bigger bonus.

During this same time, the attorney’s office says Eaden also reported tire sales that never happened and invoices that didn’t prove an actual sale to Bridgestone Firestone. Officials say Eaden did this to take advantage of Bridgestone Firestone’s incentive program that rewarded people for selling Bridgestone tires. As a result, Eaden received bonuses as incentive rewards from Bridgestone for the fictitious tire sales.

Eaden was convicted on 17 counts of wire and mail fraud in October 2019. The sentencing hearing was delayed multiple times by Eaden based on claims that he suffered a medical problem after the trial that severely damaged his vision and rendered him legally blind.

During Eaden’s sentencing hearing on September 2, 2020, the attorney’s office called an FBI agent to testify about surveillance conducted during the times Eaden had requested delays in his sentencing hearing. The surveillance evidence showed Eaden playing golf and driving a golf cart. Golf course records reflected that Eaden had played golf constantly in 2020, including on days right after he asked the Court to delay his sentencing because of his loss of vision.

The judge then enhanced Eaden’s sentence based on his obstruction of justice for exaggerating and misleading the court about his alleged blindness.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)