KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high.

Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their marching team to the finals in Class AA.

In the General Effect category, Owensboro Catholic High School brought their A-game and beat out the five other schools. As for Hancock County, their group outperformed the competition for the Music Performance category.

Daviess County High School and Union County High School also competed in the semi-finals for Saturday’s event. Click here to see the full standings for each school in the competition.