HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana State School Music Association Marching Band Open Class Semi-State competition is scheduled for October 21 at four locations. 14 local bands will be competing during the competition.

Here’s where and when each band from the southwestern Indiana area will be competing:

Franklin Community – Awards presented at 5:45 p.m. Forest Park/Ferdinand – 1:45 p.m. Tell City – 4:15 p.m. South Spencer/Rockport – 5:15 p.m. Mater Dei/Evansville – 5:30 p.m.

Decatur Central High School – Awards presented at 6:00 p.m. Southridge/Huntingburg – 1:00 p.m. Lincoln/Vincennes – 3:15 p.m. Princeton Community – 4:15 p.m. Mount Vernon – 5:15 p.m. Boonville – 5:30 p.m.

Pike High School – Awards presented at 6:00 p.m. Jasper – 2:15 p.m. North/Evansville – 4:00 p.m. Wm. H. Harrison/Evansville – 5:00 p.m. F.J. Reitz/Evansville – 5:15 p.m.

Ben Davis High School – Awards presented at 6:00 p.m. Castle/Newburgh – 1:30 p.m.



For a full list of all bands competing, visit the ISSMA website here.