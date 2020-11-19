Local mayors, health officials urging people to follow health guidelines to prevent spread of COVID

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was joined by Henderson Mayor Steve Austin, Mount Vernon Mayor G. William “Bill” Curtis, Princeton Mayor Greg Wright and Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt to urge people to follow coronavirus guidelines.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 7,420 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 59 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday. The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.1%, with a cumulative rate of 6.8% positive.

Health officials say Evansville hospitals are seeing patient loads three times higher than previous rates. They worry Thanksgiving could push hospitals past their limits.

Earlier this week, Gov. Holcomb announced new restrictions to combat the surge in COVID cases.

Restrictions for orange counties:

Social events limited to 50 people

Special events of more than 50 people will need approval from the local health department.

Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events is limited to 25% capacity

Capacity in common areas and break rooms should be reduced and users should be socially distanced

Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with attendance limited to participants, required personnel and parents/guardians only.

Restrictions for red counties:

Social gatherings limited to 25 people

Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people need approval from the local health department. Events are not advised to be held. College and professional sports are included.

Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular activities, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians.

Local officials may consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel and parents/guardians only.

On Wednesday, Governor Beshear announced all public and private K-12 schools are to cease in-person instruction beginning November 23.

The following restrictions are in effect from Friday, November 20 at 5 p.m. local time to Sunday, December 13 at 11:59 p.m.:

Restaurants are closed to indoor dining. Delivery and to-go is allowed, as well as outdoor dining if mask mandates and other things are followed.

Indoor social gatherings- limited to your current household plus one other household, eight people or less

Indoor venues, event spaces or theatres (includes funerals and weddings) – no more than 25 people per room

Gyms, fitness centers and pools: 33% occupancy, must maintain 6 feet apart, group classes prohibited, masks required

