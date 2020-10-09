Local McDonald’s restaurants honor law enforcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- While social distancing measures and closed lobbies prevented this year’s Coffee with a Cop event at local McDonald’s, a group of locally owned McDonald’s still found a way to honor law enforcement.

Nothing could stop us from showing our appreciation for the sacrifices our officers make for our community Larry Lovelace, McDonald’s

On Wednesday, team members from locally owned McDonald’s honored 49 police departments across the Tri-State with a surprise delivery of coffee, breakfast, or coupons. The Evansville Police Department, Indiana State Police, Henderson Police Department, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Carmel Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies were among those honored by McDonald’s.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 9, 2020)