TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants in the area will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free breakfast to veterans on November 11.

Officials say retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free breakfast combo meal of their choice at any participating McDonald’s restaurant from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

This offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants. Participating McDonald’s restaurants in the Tri-State include:

  • Illinois
    • Wabash County
      • 111 E Ninth St Mt. Carmel IL 62863
    • Edwards County
      • 40 W Main St Albion IL 62806
    • Wayne County
      • 1212 W Main Fairfield IL 62837
    • White County
      • 1300 W Main St (Rt. 4 Box 15) Carmi IL 62821
  • Indiana
    • Warrick County
      • 701 W Locust St, Box 253 Boonville IN 47601
      • 7800 W Highway 66 (Newburgh) Newburgh IN 47630
    • Vanderburgh County
      • 4701 Lincoln Ave Evansville IN 47715
      • 909 N St. Joseph Avenue (St. Joe) Evansville IN 47720
      • 2960 Covert Ave Evansville IN 47714
      • 799 N Green River Rd (Eastland Place) Evansville IN 47715
      • 19700 US 41 North (I-64 & 41) Evansville IN 47711
      • 115 S Rosenberger (Rosenberger) Evansville IN 47715
      • 20 N Main Street (Main Street) Evansville IN 47710
      • 999 E Mount Pleasant Rd (Mt. Pleasant) Evansville IN 47711
      • 1148 Washington Ave (Amoco) Evansville IN 47714
      • 49 Burkhart Rd (Burkhart) Evansville IN 47715
      • 3350 N Green River Road (Lynch Road) Evansville IN 47715
      • 3704 N. First Avenue (First Ave) Evansville IN 47710
      • 1617 Bartlett Ave (Bartlett Ave) Evansville IN 47711
    • Dubois County
      • 25 Industrial Park Rd. (Ferdinand) Ferdinand IN 47532
      • 450 Hwy 231 S Jasper IN 47547
      • 4130 Newton St., Box 1045 (Jasper 2) Jasper IN 47547
    • Posey County
      • 1008 E 4th St (Hwy 62) Mt. Vernon IN 47620
    • Gibson County
      • 2001 W Broadway Princeton IN 47670
    • Perry County
      • 149 E Hwy 66 Tell City IN 47586
  • Kentucky
    • Ohio County
      • 1860 N Main St Beaver Dam KY 42320
    • Muhlenberg County
      • 900 N Main St Greenville KY 42345
    • Henderson County
      • 2053 Hwy 41 N. (#1, Diner) Henderson KY 42420
      • 122 S. Green St (Green Street) Henderson KY 42420
    • Hopkins County
      • 1400 N Main St (Madisonville) Madisonville KY 42431
      • 40 Ruby Drive (Madisonville II) Madisonville KY 42431
    • Union County
      • 322 N Morgan St (Hwy 60) Morganfield KY 42437
    • Daviess County
      • 2750 Frederica St (Wesleyan Park) Owensboro KY 42301
      • 2306 Highway 60 East (Hardinsburg Rd) Owensboro KY 42303
      • 4800 Frederica St (Towne Sq.) Owensboro KY 42301
      • 2730 W Parrish Ave (Parrish Avenue) Owensboro KY 42301
      • 3328 Highway 54 Owensboro KY 42303
    • Webster County
      • 140 Highway 41 A (Providence) Providence KY 42450

You can see the whole list of participating locations below.

