TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants in the area will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free breakfast to veterans on November 11.

Officials say retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free breakfast combo meal of their choice at any participating McDonald’s restaurant from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

This offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants. Participating McDonald’s restaurants in the Tri-State include:

Illinois Wabash County 111 E Ninth St Mt. Carmel IL 62863 111 E Ninth St Mt. Carmel IL 62863 Edwards County 40 W Main St Albion IL 62806 Wayne County 1212 W Main Fairfield IL 62837 White County 1300 W Main St (Rt. 4 Box 15) Carmi IL 62821

Indiana Warrick County 701 W Locust St, Box 253 Boonville IN 47601 7800 W Highway 66 (Newburgh) Newburgh IN 47630 Vanderburgh County 4701 Lincoln Ave Evansville IN 47715 909 N St. Joseph Avenue (St. Joe) Evansville IN 47720 2960 Covert Ave Evansville IN 47714 799 N Green River Rd (Eastland Place) Evansville IN 47715 19700 US 41 North (I-64 & 41) Evansville IN 47711 115 S Rosenberger (Rosenberger) Evansville IN 47715 20 N Main Street (Main Street) Evansville IN 47710 999 E Mount Pleasant Rd (Mt. Pleasant) Evansville IN 47711 1148 Washington Ave (Amoco) Evansville IN 47714 49 Burkhart Rd (Burkhart) Evansville IN 47715 3350 N Green River Road (Lynch Road) Evansville IN 47715 3704 N. First Avenue (First Ave) Evansville IN 47710 1617 Bartlett Ave (Bartlett Ave) Evansville IN 47711 Dubois County 25 Industrial Park Rd. (Ferdinand) Ferdinand IN 47532 450 Hwy 231 S Jasper IN 47547 4130 Newton St., Box 1045 (Jasper 2) Jasper IN 47547 Posey County 1008 E 4th St (Hwy 62) Mt. Vernon IN 47620 Gibson County 2001 W Broadway Princeton IN 47670 Perry County 149 E Hwy 66 Tell City IN 47586



Kentucky Ohio County 1860 N Main St Beaver Dam KY 42320 Muhlenberg County 900 N Main St Greenville KY 42345 Henderson County 2053 Hwy 41 N. (#1, Diner) Henderson KY 42420 122 S. Green St (Green Street) Henderson KY 42420 Hopkins County 1400 N Main St (Madisonville) Madisonville KY 42431 40 Ruby Drive (Madisonville II) Madisonville KY 42431 Union County 322 N Morgan St (Hwy 60) Morganfield KY 42437 Daviess County 2750 Frederica St (Wesleyan Park) Owensboro KY 42301 2306 Highway 60 East (Hardinsburg Rd) Owensboro KY 42303 4800 Frederica St (Towne Sq.) Owensboro KY 42301 2730 W Parrish Ave (Parrish Avenue) Owensboro KY 42301 3328 Highway 54 Owensboro KY 42303 Webster County 140 Highway 41 A (Providence) Providence KY 42450



You can see the whole list of participating locations below.