TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants in the area will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free breakfast to veterans on November 11.
Officials say retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free breakfast combo meal of their choice at any participating McDonald’s restaurant from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
This offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants. Participating McDonald’s restaurants in the Tri-State include:
- Illinois
- Wabash County
- 111 E Ninth St Mt. Carmel IL 62863
- 111 E Ninth St Mt. Carmel IL 62863
- Edwards County
- 40 W Main St Albion IL 62806
- Wayne County
- 1212 W Main Fairfield IL 62837
- White County
- 1300 W Main St (Rt. 4 Box 15) Carmi IL 62821
- Wabash County
- Indiana
- Warrick County
- 701 W Locust St, Box 253 Boonville IN 47601
- 7800 W Highway 66 (Newburgh) Newburgh IN 47630
- Vanderburgh County
- 4701 Lincoln Ave Evansville IN 47715
- 909 N St. Joseph Avenue (St. Joe) Evansville IN 47720
- 2960 Covert Ave Evansville IN 47714
- 799 N Green River Rd (Eastland Place) Evansville IN 47715
- 19700 US 41 North (I-64 & 41) Evansville IN 47711
- 115 S Rosenberger (Rosenberger) Evansville IN 47715
- 20 N Main Street (Main Street) Evansville IN 47710
- 999 E Mount Pleasant Rd (Mt. Pleasant) Evansville IN 47711
- 1148 Washington Ave (Amoco) Evansville IN 47714
- 49 Burkhart Rd (Burkhart) Evansville IN 47715
- 3350 N Green River Road (Lynch Road) Evansville IN 47715
- 3704 N. First Avenue (First Ave) Evansville IN 47710
- 1617 Bartlett Ave (Bartlett Ave) Evansville IN 47711
- Dubois County
- 25 Industrial Park Rd. (Ferdinand) Ferdinand IN 47532
- 450 Hwy 231 S Jasper IN 47547
- 4130 Newton St., Box 1045 (Jasper 2) Jasper IN 47547
- Posey County
- 1008 E 4th St (Hwy 62) Mt. Vernon IN 47620
- Gibson County
- 2001 W Broadway Princeton IN 47670
- Perry County
- 149 E Hwy 66 Tell City IN 47586
- Warrick County
- Kentucky
- Ohio County
- 1860 N Main St Beaver Dam KY 42320
- Muhlenberg County
- 900 N Main St Greenville KY 42345
- Henderson County
- 2053 Hwy 41 N. (#1, Diner) Henderson KY 42420
- 122 S. Green St (Green Street) Henderson KY 42420
- Hopkins County
- 1400 N Main St (Madisonville) Madisonville KY 42431
- 40 Ruby Drive (Madisonville II) Madisonville KY 42431
- Union County
- 322 N Morgan St (Hwy 60) Morganfield KY 42437
- Daviess County
- 2750 Frederica St (Wesleyan Park) Owensboro KY 42301
- 2306 Highway 60 East (Hardinsburg Rd) Owensboro KY 42303
- 4800 Frederica St (Towne Sq.) Owensboro KY 42301
- 2730 W Parrish Ave (Parrish Avenue) Owensboro KY 42301
- 3328 Highway 54 Owensboro KY 42303
- Webster County
- 140 Highway 41 A (Providence) Providence KY 42450
- Ohio County
You can see the whole list of participating locations below.
McDonalds-Participating-Locations-Free-Breakfast-for-Military-Service-Members-on-Veterans-Day-11.11.22Download