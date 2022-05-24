EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)- The EVSC Foundation has partnered up with Missoula’s Children’s Theater to produce a free summer production of The Emperor’s New Clothes at Washington Middle School, in just one week from June 6-11. Auditions will be held on June 6 from 10-12 a.m. in the Washington Middle School auditorium.

About 50-60 students from grades 1 through 8 will be chosen for the show to be anything from the Emperor to a Royal Silkworm and plenty in between. Rehearsals will be taking place throughout the week from 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.. Additional workshops for acting skills and confidence will be offered Tuesday through Thursday mornings from 8-9:30 a.m.

The performance will take place on June 11 at 3 and 5 pm at the Washington Middle School auditorium. For more information about the program you can visit here.