BUCKSKIN, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s the 30th anniversary of the movie, A League of Their Own, that was filmed in Evansville. However, a local museum celebrates the film everyday.

Heneger’s Memories and Nostalgia Museum located on Indiana Highway 57 in Buckskin has a permanent exhibit of the movie.

“We are working towards preserving the history of this film shot in our local area and need help from others in getting and preserving more items around the movie,” said James Henager, owner of Henager’s Memories and Nostalgia Museum. “We have other items in storage that are too large to place on exhibit in our current building, but hope one day with the help of the public we will be able to put them on exhibit.”

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about the museum can be found on its website or by calling James Henager at (812) 795-2230.

