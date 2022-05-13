EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Wartime Museum (EWM) is throwing a party on May 28. The museum will be celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Here is a list of events planned for the celebration:

20-Minute Passenger Flights for Donations: Seven local pilots and planes who will be offering 20-minute rides over Evansville for minimum museum donations of $150 for an RC-3 Seabee and a Staggerwing and minimum $100 donations for the other planes. All planes can hold two adults and one child. The reservation and payment line is (812) 424-7461 and opens on May 16. The rides will take place on May 29 if the weather is bad on May 28.

WWII and Vietnam Living History Camp: There will be a camp set up on the north side of the museum. The camp will include WWII crafts for children in addition to the WWI and Vietnam soldiers.

General John “Black Jack” Pershing’s WWI Limo will be on site.

Live Music and Food: The EWM grill will be open selling hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips and drinks.

New Platform for Hoosier Spirit II: EWM has a metal platform that allows visitors to see into the cockpit and wing for Hoosier Spirit II.

The museum is located at 7503 Petersburg Rd. Evansville, IN 47725. More information can be found on the museum’s Facebook page and at https://www.evansvillewartimemuseum.org/.