JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A local museum is asking for the public’s help with an art project. The Dubois County Museum in Jasper is asking for residents to help with a new mural.

Residents are invited to participate by making a painted impression of their handprint on the mural on May 14 and 15. The completed mural will form a growing tree.

More information can be found on the museum’s Facebook page.