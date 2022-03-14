EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local natural food market is closing its doors after 15 years of business. Elbert’s Natural Food Market will close permanently on April 16.

According to a letter that was posted on Elbert’s website, the closing is due to two main factors. These two factors are a large number of corporate supermarkets on the east side of Evansville where Elbert’s is located and a giant loss of business due to COVID precautions.

The letter posted on Elbert’s website also says that Elbert’s changed ownership in May of 2021 with hopeful wishes of building back the business. The letter closes with a plea to readers to buy local.

The letter can be seen here.