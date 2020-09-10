Local nonprofit able to continue mission

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville nonprofit Arc Industries, a packaging, assembly, and distribution facility that offers vocational training and employment for people with disabilities, is celebrating after learning they’ll be able to continue their mission.

Indiana budget cuts meant Arc Industries lost $170,000, causing worries they may have to close. However, customers stepped forward, meaning Arc Industries has more work and will be able to stay open. The Arc serves about 100 people at full capacity and is looking for other agencies to work with.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)