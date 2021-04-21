“It was pretty appalling to me”: Local officials respond to Chauvin guilty verdict

(WEHT) Local officials are reacting to the three guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death last May.

Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady says he agrees with the jury. “It was pretty appalling to me from the first time I saw it. As the information continued to unfold, and especially as the trial that was being conducted, I just said, ‘this guy is guilty,’ and they got to do something about that. They have to put out some kind of punishment on this because we cant be treating people that way. “

Brady says he’s never seen anything like what Derek Chauvin was caught on video doing in all his years working in law enforcement.

Reverend Gerald Arnold, president of the NAACP Evansville chapter, talked with Eyewitness News Brandon Bartlett just hours after the verdict. Arnold said, “We’re not just trying to change something in the 4th Ward. We’re trying to change something in the entire United States, so I hope that this hope of reform and criminal justice system change for the better.”

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News Shelley Kirk talked to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding about the Chauvin verdict. “I have a lot of faith and trust in our criminal justice system. He was presented to the jury. You have the prosecution, defense, judge and jury did exactly what they do in the United State, they tried a case. In this particular incidence, the jury found guilty based on the evidence that was presented in the trial.”

Sheriff Wedding says Vanderburgh County does not have an issue with excess force complaints from citizens. He said if you examine the millions of contacts you see in law enforcement everyday in the U.S., bad policing is rare.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)