Local organization hosts unity rally

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One month after the death of George Floyd, the organization known as Bridge hosted a rally in Evansville Thursday night.

The event’s purpose was to continue to promote unity and bring awareness to racial injustice in Evansville and beyond.

Singing, speakers and discussion were part of “Moment to Movement.” Bridge’s president hopes this is just the beginning of a bigger change.

“”ow we want to take this time and turn it into a movement for the kind of change we all know is needed, to create the country that we want to be and claim to be where there’s equal opportunity for all,” president Joe Easley said.

Bridge invited multiple Evansville officials to take part in the event.

