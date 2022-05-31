HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Coming in June, there will be an arts and crafts studio for kids with disabilities.

The Colorwheel Kids Arts & Crafts Studio focuses on hands-on arts and crafts projects that cater to all children, regardless of ability. Special sensory art projects will be offered for children who are either visually impaired, autistic, hearing impaired, have ADHD, and more. There are monthly “creativity memberships” or an option to pay for drop-in classes. The event is for ages 2 to 18.

In terms of pricing for these events, the organization says it offers monthly creativity memberships for different age groups, and notes that there are limited spots left for the secondary and intermediate age group. The pricing can include a personalized art portfolio and is as follows:

Monthly Membership

Payment due at the first of every month or pay for a full season session and get $20 off $85 for one kid five or older $65 for one kid two to four $130 for two kids Summer session – June to August – one class weekly Fall session – September to October – one class weekly Winter session – November to December – one class weekly

Drop in/Pop up sessions $25 for one kid five or older $20 for one kid two to four $40 for two kids

Limited financial assistance spots are available

The sessions are as follows:

Primary – for ages 2 to 4 – Every Monday AM option 10-11am PM option 5-6pm

Secondary- for ages 5 to 9 – Every Wednesday AM option 10am-11:30am PM option 5pm-6:30pm

Intermediate – ages 10 and older – Every Thursday AM option 10am-11:30am PM option 5pm-6:30pm

Drop in/pop up classes will be announced weekly on their Facebook page with sign up links. These sessions will be offered based on availability.

The summer session runs from June to August and the kids will host their own art gallery to conclude their summer session. The studio is located at 319 8th Street in Henderson. For more information, please contact their Facebook page, thecolorwheelkids@gmail.com, or 270-844-2513.