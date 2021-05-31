Local organization raising money for P.O.W. monument

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – People in Henderson may have noticed Betsy Ross waiving the American flag outside Golden Corral Monday.

It’s to promote a fundraising effort by a local organization called H.O.S.P. Veterans Outreach. A table was set up outside the restaurant selling military hats and American flags.

The group is raising money for a P.O.W. memorial to be built at the Henderson County Fairgrounds. Organizers say they need to raise $75,000 for the monument and plan to be outside Golden Corral selling items every weekend.

There’s also a donation box inside the restaurant.