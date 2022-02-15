HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – If you’re looking for a place for someone with memory issues, a new memory care community is opening soon!

On February 15 Homeplace of Henderson wants people to come take a look at their latest state-of-the-art memory care community, which is opening at the end of February. The new community will have 26 private apartments, and these apartments will have access to trained direct care staff who will provide direct support while residents live their lives. “It’s hard to put into words what we have created at Homeplace of Henderson. Our Memory Care creates a safe place where our loved ones can create memories each day in a downtown store or spend the day visiting with a friend in their home,” stated Jessica Beaven, Executive Director at Homeplace of Henderson.

If anyone would like to learn more about this event, the organization urges people to join them on February 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a personal tour. To reserve a space for a personal tour, please call (270) 869-2344. If people decide to make reservations for a personal tour, they will be able to meet the staff, sample the food, and hear detailed information about the memory care setting.