EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two organizations called a blitz to build barns for the community. Habitat for Humanity of Evansville partnered with the University of Evansville (UE) Habitat for Humanity Club to host a Barn Blitz on April 23. This is the first Barn Blitz UE has been able to hold in two years due to the pandemic.

A total of 15 groups built barns on the morning of April 23 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Habitat for Humanity of Evansville facility. Groups represented many areas of UE including Greek Life, student athletes, alumni, and physical therapy students.

The UE Habitat for Humanity Club had been meeting weekly on Saturdays to assemble component parts but the entire barns were constructed on April 23. The completed barns will go to a new home built by Habitat for Humanity of Evansville. Barns will also be sold at Re-Store to support local chapters.

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is ranked the 30th top chapter in the nation. Its mission is to put God`s love into action, bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.