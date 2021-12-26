Local organizations celebrating record-setting season of giving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- They’ve been everywhere this holiday season: the Salvation Army bellringers and their kettles. But as that campaign wraps up for the year, local Salvation Army leaders are celebrating a milestone year as they raised $265,000 for their mission.

Major Jason Poff from the Salvation Army says they originally hoped to raise $250,000- a record by itself, but he says the Tri-State community came through yet again. Maj. Poff says they served over 900 families, providing toys to over 3,000 children this holiday season thanks to the generosity of the Tri-State.

Maj. Poff acknowledged the difficult times many across the region are experiencing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he says the Tri-State continues to rise up to adversity to meet the challenge and the need.

Elsewhere, Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is entering its final week of the year and officials from Easterseals also say they are appreciative of the efforts from the Tri-State. Easterseals official Carolyn Franklin says every dollar raised by the annual display goes directly to providing therapy for children and adults with disabilities. The Fantasy of Lights will remain open until New Years Day.