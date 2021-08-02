Local organizations lending helping hand after eviction moratorium ends

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Days after the federal eviction moratorium ended Saturday night, local organizations are offering their services to anyone facing eviction and homelessness.

Aurora Director of Programs Danette Romines says evictions can make it harder to find affordable housing again. As debt piles up, some tenants may have to clear that debt owed to a former landlord or have a payment plan in place before moving onto a new residence. Romines says that adds another barrier for housing.

Romines adds many people simply aren’t being paid enough to afford housing in Evansville. She notes that landlords look for tenants earning three times the rent to consider the unit “affordable,” adding that some jobs in Evansville just aren’t offering enough.

Garvin Senn from the Legal Aid Society says there could be a “tsunami wave” of evictions in the coming weeks as landlords file notices, calling the situation “hot and heavy.” Senn recommends not missing court dates or summons if an eviction notice is filed against you.

Senn, Romines, and other local leaders are urging people facing eviction to make use of services like Aurora, the Legal Aid Society, and the United Way. Senn says people can call 211 for help finding assistance.