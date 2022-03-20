EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — CenterPoint Energy has had its fair share of upset customers lately, and it seems that still continues to be the case. A group protesting CenterPoint over high energy bills returned to their headquarters in downtown Evansville Sunday.

The protests continue less than a week after the utility company announced plans to suspend disconnections for the next two months. Group members say the announcement is just to calm them and others worried about high energy bills.

“They’re going to want your full balance, past due, plus the security deposit and everything else in order to turn you back on,” says Isabel Sandage. “It’s never easy once you fall behind, it’s never easy to catch up.”

Eyewitness News reached out to CenterPoint officials for comment. While we wait for their response, they’ve said during past protests they recognize customers’ frustrations and continue to provide the facts and factors impacting customers bills.