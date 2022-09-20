HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – John James Audubon State Park wants people to not only meet its park naturalists, but also two owls named Boo and Owlivia.

Officials with John James Audubon State Park have a night of crafts, snacks, films, and live animal demonstrations planned, all while allowing people to learn about owls. The event will be on October 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The entry fee costs $15 and includes all activities, snacks, and supplies. The event is recommended for people who are 8 and older.

Officials say those interested must pre-register. Officials ask for people to please contact Lisa Hoffman at 502-782-9727 or email to lisa.hoffman@ky.gov to register.