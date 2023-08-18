HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People from Henderson and Owensboro were appointed to some boards and commissions by Governor Andy Beshear.
Officials say these people are:
- Owensboro
- Gov. Beshear has appointed James Cousins as a member of the Education Professional Standards Board.
- James Cousins of Owensboro is provost and vice president of academic affairs at Kentucky Wesleyan College. He replaces Timothy Wooster, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2025.
- Henderson
- Gov. Beshear has appointed Dorsey Ridley as a member of the Henderson Community College Board of Directors. The Governor has also reappointed Jennifer Andrews.
- Dorsey Ridley of Henderson is a retired banker and former state senator. He replaces Ashley Brown, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring July 9, 2029.
- Jennifer Andrews of Henderson is an attorney at Deaconess Health System and shall serve for a term expiring April 24, 2029.
