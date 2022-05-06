DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – A local petting zoo is holding a Mother’s Day party with some of its party animals. Blanchard’s Gracious Acres is hosting their very first Mommy and Me event on May 7 starting at 10 a.m.

Some of the animals that can be seen at Blanchard’s are Highland cattle, mini donkeys, miniature horses, sheep, goats, pigs, emus, rabbits, ducks and chickens. The mini farm petting zoo will have many activities planned for the event.

“We hope to have some spring babies on the farm so you and yours can enjoy their bonds with their moms,” says owner Jennifer Blanchard.

Some of the activities include participants bringing a picnic lunch to eat, crafts for children to make keepsakes and flower planting. A photographer will be available for photos.

“I wanted to host an event for mothers, grandmothers, aunts, or whatever special lady is in a kiddos life where they could slow down and enjoy the day together,” says Blanchard. “Sometimes, life is so busy that opportunity doesn’t arrive.”

The event is $10 per child. There is a waiver to fill out that can be found on Blanchard’s Gracious Acres Facebook page.

Blanchard’s Gracious Acres is located at 593 Fox Road in Dawson Springs.

All photos were provided by Jennifer Blanchard and Blanchard’s Gracious Acres.