Local physician: COVID-19 vaccine is ‘a breakthrough’

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The FDA is set to review the vaccine next week.

Evansville physician Dr. David Schultz said the vaccine is a breakthrough for medical science. Scientists have been trying to make vaccines out of messenger RNA like the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna are for three decades.

He compared the breakthrough to the development of penicillin almost a century ago.

“Moving forward, they will be able to make newer vaccines that are safer, that are more effective, and can develop additional vaccines for infections and diseases that we only dreamed possible,” Schultz said.

Schultz is coming off his own battle with the virus. He said he felt 50% better within a day after taking an anti-body treatment developed by Eli Lilly and Company.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

