TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – A local police department received over $6,000 for body cameras. The Tell City Police Department (TCPD) was awarded the funds by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The funds were made available through the Criminal Justice Reform Bill known as House Bill 1006. The bill provided reimbursement funding for the department’s existing body camera program.

Every sworn TCPD officer will be provided a body camera. The cameras are high definition and will be a utility-body worn type of camera.