Local political action committee releases endorsements

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Jobs for Southwest Indiana Political Action Committee (JPAC) announced their endorsements ahead of the November election Monday.

JPAC was established in 1996 to support pro-business candidates for state and local offices. JPAC is chaired by a Republican and Democrat of the Southwest Indiana Chamber Board of Directors and use established criteria and guidelines to determine support. Recordings of candidate interviews can be found on the Chamber’s website.

Endorsements

Governor & Lt. Govenor- Eric Holcomb & Suzanne Crouch (R)

Indiana House District 74- Matt Hostettler (R)

Indiana House District 76- Wendy McNamara (R)

Indiana House District 77- Ryan D. Hatfield (D)

Indiana House District 78- Holli Sullivan (R)

Vanderburgh County Council- Joe Kiefer (R), Mike Goebel (D), Angela Koehler Lindsey (R), Amy Back (D)

Warrick County Council- Bradley Overton (R), Ron Bacon (R)

Vanderburgh County Commissioner- Ben Shoulders (D)

EVSC Board- Terry Gamblin, Jeff Worthington, Amy Word

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

