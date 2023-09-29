HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some local Senators reacted to the news of Feinstein’s death.

Sen. Mike Braun said Sen. Feinstein had been struggling for a while and she had a “storied career.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor regarding the passing of Sen. Feinstein.

“I know how we always refer to each other as ‘my friend from’ whatever state it is. Honestly, frequently that’s not true. But Elaine and I were actual friends of Dick and Dianne. Elaine served on a corporate board with Dick for a number of years. When they were in town together we would frequently have dinner together.

“Elaine and I got married shortly after the ‘92 election and I remember that Dianne gave us a small depiction of the Capitol. I looked at it this morning because it’s still on the wall and remembered our dear colleague as a truly remarkable individual.

“As the majority leader has pointed out, she was an incredibly effective person at every level on the way to the Senate.

“Those of us fortunate to call Senator Feinstein our colleague can say we served alongside the longest-serving female Senator in American history. Dianne was a trailblazer, and her beloved home state of California and our entire nation are better for her dogged advocacy and diligent service.

“Over the past three decades, the senior Senator for California was also the steady hand leading sensitive and consequential work as head of the Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Committee. Her name became synonymous with advocacy for women, and with issues from water infrastructure to counter-drug efforts.

“Of course, the first woman to lead her hometown’s board of supervisors – and then govern as mayor – was making history and making a difference long before she came to the Senate.

“And as much as this institution, and the American people, will remember Dianne’s devoted public service, As I indicated earlier, Elaine and I will also remember and cherish the friendship we were fortunate to share with Dianne and Dick.

“Today, I know the entire Senate family is gathering around Senator Feinstein’s loyal staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dianne’s daughter Katherine, her granddaughter Eileen, the entire Feinstein family, and with all who mourn our dear colleague and friend.”