HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some local representatives sent a letter to President Biden expressing opposition to a debt-ceiling hike without a structural spending reform.

A little over 20 other politicians sent a letter to President Biden. In this letter, the politicians were expressing opposition to a debt-ceiling hike “without real structural spending reform that reduces deficit spending.”

Officials say signatories expressed their intention to abide by the policy of the Senate Republican conference, which states that “any increase in the debt ceiling must be accompanied by cuts in federal spending of an equal or greater amount as the debt ceiling increase, or meaningful structural reform in spending, such as the Prevent Government Shutdown Act or the Full Faith and Credit Act.”

The letter reads in part, “Americans are keenly aware that their government is not only failing to work for them – but actively working against them. We do not intend to vote for a debt-ceiling increase without structural reforms to address current and future fiscal realities and manage out-of-control government policies.”

Senators Mike Braun and Rand Paul were among those who signed the letter.