EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This weekend saw the first NFL games since Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. The Chiefs and Raiders took the field and people around the country tuned in.

Eyewitness News crews went down to Kipplee’s in Evansville to hear what those around the Tri-State had to say about the startling event. Colts fan Grant Gilles tells us he was watching live and is happy to know that Hamlin is doing better.

“You know if i had a kid, I don’t know if I would want them to play football with how dangerous it’s getting,” he says. “I mean it, I’m being dead serious. I’m a basketball coach so I’m a bit biased but football — I mean that’s scary — it could happen to anybody, you know.”

Taylor Judd, another Colts fan, says he is glad to know that Hamlin is safe and says no matter the team, all that matters is that they are safe.

“It’s the person it happened to — you know an NFL player — we gotta look at everybody one as our own, we gotta come together,” he says. “If there is something we can do to prevent it — then obviously do it — it’s a difficult situation. I’m just glad he is okay.”

Hamlin is on his road to recovery. Week 18 of the regular season ends Sunday with the final games. No matter the outcome, the Bills and the Bengals will continue on to the playoffs.