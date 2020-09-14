Local Red Cross shares ways you can help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Red Cross is looking for volunteers as they work to help disaster victims in several areas, including those affected by Hurricane Laura and wildfires in the Western U.S.

The organization needs two volunteers to deploy ASAP for 2 weeks to drive the Southwest Emergency Response Vehicle located in Evansville to assist with Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts.

Theo Boots, Executive Director of the Southwest Indiana American Red Cross, joined Eyewitness News Saturday to explain more.

To join the Red Cross mission and receive expedited training to provide essential services to those in need or to volunteer locally, click here or call (888) 684-1441.

Transcription

NOAH: Tonight the Red Cross is helping with disaster relief across the country and they’re asking for your help. Joining us tonight is Theo Boots, Executive Director of the Southwest Indiana American Red Cross. Theo, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

THEO BOOTS: Thank you. It’s great to be here.

NOAH: So let’s get right into it. What are the Red Cross’s needs right now?

THEO BOOTS: Well, we are an have an urgent need for volunteers. So we are battling several different national disasters. Over 100. large fires right now are currently burning from the west coast to the Rocky Mountains, affecting over 200,000 people were made under mandatory evacuations and we anticipate that these fires will destroy 10s of thousands of homes currently at the same time, Hurricane Laura is at was devastating. In Louisiana and Texas. And last night alone, we are still housing through a combination of hotels and smaller congregate shelters 20,000 individuals a night. We anticipate those needs to continue until mid October. For those people, there are many people who won’t be able to go back to home. their homes have been destroyed. But those who can’t go back to homes right now they’re out of power, they don’t have sewer. And so at the same time of the fires, and then hurricane Laura, we now have a tropical storm Sally has just formed today and so proceeding into the Gulf of Mexico so we’re making preparations for that and what we need is volunteers that are willing to deploy to help in in those areas and deployment usually lasts about two weeks. When you deploy outside of the area if you can’t deploy, we are still needing local volunteers because we have home fires every day in Indiana and almost every day in the southwest chapter.

NOAH: Theo with those wildfires and then Hurricane Laura, and now this tropical system moving up toward the Gulf Coast. I wanted to ask you how busy of a year is this for you guys? Is this is this something you see maybe every year is this year an exception?

THEO: This reminds us of when it was Hurricane Harvey and Irma? We had five natural disasters at the same time that we were battling and hurricane Maria. This is coming to the same time of that what was that two or three years ago. And so this is pretty intense and there’s still brewing could be five more storms that are brewing too as well. So it is tapping our resources we are needing volunteers both local and also willing to deploy, and immediately we have our emergency response vehicle which is housed in the Evansville location at Stockwell. And that vehicle could be needed and we need two drivers who are willing to drive that vehicle. There’ll be gone about two weeks, and they’ll take that vehicle around with our supplies and food. Even if folks are staying in hotels. We’re still providing resources to those that were sheltering in hotels as well as the congregate shelters. Individuals are needing their medications replaced adequately equipment. So there’s a variety of things that we would need to transport to them with our emergency response vehicle.

NOAH: What do the volunteers really need to know and what exactly will they be doing?

THEO: The number one need right now is for those folks helping for our sheltering. We are sheltering through a combination of hotels and also a congregate shelter and so that is supplying people with their immediate needs, you know, they have a place to stay food and if they need any of their immediate needs are replaced like medication so and and medical equipment, we will provide training, we will fast track the training. So, hopefully you can put up on the site for everyone to see where they can go and sign up. We have a link for them to sign up to volunteer and then there will be training provided. If if they can’t go now we really encourage them to still sign up to volunteer because they can take the training and be prepared for when the next disaster happens or they can help us locally. Because if we send some our local folks then that means our disaster team is of need of folks locally to assist as well.

NOAH: Alright Theo Boots from the American Red Cross thank you so much for your time tonight we appreciate it.

THEO: Thank you appreciate it too.