Local Red Cross to address critical blood shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The local chapter of the American Red Cross is expected to address a critical blood shortage Thursday.

The nation’s blood supply has reportedly dropped so low, the Red Cross has declared its first ever national blood crisis.

The Red Cross says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decline in donor turnout, the cancellation of blood drives and staffing challenges, leading to the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

Last year, new donors were down 34 percent.

Some blood centers are reporting less than a one-day supply of some blood types.