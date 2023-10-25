HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local officials released statements following the election of Representative Mike Johnson as the 56th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Illinois

U.S. Representative Mike Bost issued the following statement:

“I was proud to cast my vote today for the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Speaker Johnson is a consistent conservative with the steady hand to lead the People’s House through consequential times. I share his conservative vision for America and value the respect he inspires from all corners of the Republican Conference. We’ve got a lot of work to do, from securing the border to passing conservative spending bills and aiding Israel. The time to get back to work is now; and we’ve got the right leader for the job.”

Indiana

Officials say on Wednesday, Representative Bucshon released a statement: