HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local officials released statements following the election of Representative Mike Johnson as the 56th Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives
Illinois
U.S. Representative Mike Bost issued the following statement:
“I was proud to cast my vote today for the new Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. Speaker Johnson is a consistent conservative with the steady hand to lead the People’s House through consequential times. I share his conservative vision for America and value the respect he inspires from all corners of the Republican Conference. We’ve got a lot of work to do, from securing the border to passing conservative spending bills and aiding Israel. The time to get back to work is now; and we’ve got the right leader for the job.”
Indiana
Officials say on Wednesday, Representative Bucshon released a statement:
“I am proud to join my Republican colleagues in electing Mike Johnson as the next Speaker of the House. I am confident that he will unite House Republicans around a conservative agenda to rein in Washington’s out of control spending, secure our southern border, and hold the Biden administration accountable,” said Dr. Bucshon. “The House Republican Majority is the only thing standing between Democrats and one-party rule in Washington at a critical time in our nation. The Biden administration’s weak foreign policy emboldened Russia to invade Ukraine and Iran to support Hamas’s inhumane terrorist attack in Israel. Out-of-control government spending that took place during the two years that Democrats controlled the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives has resulted in the federal debt breaching $33 trillion for the first time ever and record high inflation for Hoosiers. Radical open-border policies have plunged our southern border into disarray, resulting in the worst border crisis in American history. In the annals of history, the effort to remove Speaker McCarthy, led by a small number of House Republicans and every House Democrat, will go down as a gross mistake that has paralyzed the House’s work for weeks and further eroded public confidence in the House as an institution. Partisan politics, personal vendettas, and political ambition should never threaten the prioritization of governance. Mike Johnson’s leadership and vision will allow the House to move past the events of the past few weeks and get back to work for the American people so we can fulfill our commitment to building a nation rooted in safety, accountability, and freedom.”