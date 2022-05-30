EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) is having its third King and Queen contest.

ITV is asking for people to select a King and Queen to preside over its Paws and Claws event on June 25 at Bally’s Evansville. The male animal and the female animal who receive the most votes will be crowned King and Queen, respectively. The winners will receive a crown, be special guests at the Paws and Claws Ball with their guardian, and receive a prize package. Finally, the winners will show up on ITV’s social media pages regarding the contest.

ITV will also crown a Prince and Princess, as the male animal and the female animal who receives the second most votes will be crowned Prince and Princess, respectively. They will also be part of the Paws and Claws Royal Court as ITV’s special guest, with their guardian, on June 25 and receive a prize package.

ITV encourages people to enter the contest with their favorite photo of their pet and a few words about the pet, then invite family and friends to vote for the photo. The contest is open to anyone and it costs $20 to enter the photo. The photo entry does not have to be of an ITV rescue, and ITV welcomes photos of all animals.

ITV says photo submissions are accepted through June 5 at 11:59 p.m. Central. Voting opens on June 6 at 8 a.m. Central and voting ends on June 20 at 9 p.m. Central.