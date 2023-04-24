HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) Sergeant Shawn Smith will be retiring on April 26 after 31 years, and he plans to run for sixteen miles to work.

EPD says Smith intends to run from his Newburgh home to the front door of EPD Headquarters Wednesday morning. Officers say he will begin his run at 5 a.m. and should arrive at the headquarters around 7:30 a.m.

EPD says Smith began marathon running in 2013 and has completed five Boston Marathons starting in 2019. Officers say he will be wearing a running bib memorializing the life of Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker.

EPD officials explain he chose to run to work because it encompasses both of his worlds: running and police work.