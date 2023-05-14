HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Salvation Army units in Henderson, Owensboro and Madisonville will celebrate highlights of the organization’s history, services and impact in the community and provide an opportunity to thank volunteers, donors and other stakeholders during National Salvation Army Week that kicks off May 15.

National Salvation Army Week has been observed annually since 1954 during President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s tenure.

In his proclamation, Eisenhower recognized the important role that The Salvation Army plays in our nation and called on all Americans to support the organization’s mission of helping those in need.

“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood,” Eisenhower said. “In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”

Over the past year, The Salvation Army have served thousands of individuals and families through their programs and services. Their emergency assistance program has provided families with food, shelter and other basic needs.

“We are excited to kick off National Salvation Army Week and celebrate the organization’s rich history, services and impact in our community,” said Major Stephen Story of The Salvation Army in Henderson. “We want to thank our volunteers, donors and stakeholders for their support throughout the year. Without them, we would not be able to serve those in need and make a difference in our community.”

During the week, local Salvation Army units will host a series of events and activities to celebrate the organization’s work and mission. They invite the community to join them and learn more.

For more information about National Salvation Army Week, visit the following websites: www.SalvationArmyHendersonKY.org, www.SalvationArmyMadisonville.org or www.SalvationArmyOwensboro.org. You can also contact the following people: Major Stephen Story – Salvation Army Henderson at 270-826-4472 or stephen.story@uss.salvationarmy.org, Captain Lisa Good – Salvation Army Madisonville at 270-825-3620 or lisa.good@uss.salvationarmy.org or Lt. Colonel Shirley White – Salvation Army Owensboro at 270-685-5576 or shirley.white@uss.salvationarmy.org.