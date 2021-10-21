Local school boards tentatively agree on new teacher contracts

(WEHT) – The EVSC and Warrick County School Corporation have released their tentative collective bargaining agreements. The agreements for the EVSC were made between the schools and the Evansville Teachers Association.

For the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation, the current salary range is $38,000 to $75,000. The contract would increase full-time teachers to at least $40,000. The top-end of the pay scale for those with a master’s degree would be about $81,000. Those with only a bachelor’s degree would top out at $61,000.

These must still be approved by the teachers association and the school board. You can find the tentative agreements for both below.