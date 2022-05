EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A soccer net at a local elementary school had an unusual catch. A deer was found tangled up at Daniel Wertz Elementary on May 12.

Daniel Wertz’s Resource Officer Chad Toral and Animal Control Officer Kenny Kamp worked together to set the deer free. They cut the rope for over 30 minutes from the deer’s face and neck.

The deer bounced away into a field behind the school after being set free. The school posted the event to their Facebook page.