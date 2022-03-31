FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – House Majority lawmakers are prioritizing funding Kentucky classrooms at historic levels. The newest proposal will benefit Henderson County Schools immensely.

HB 1 is the result of countless hours of deliberations and months of stakeholder input and contains provisions from both the House and Senate versions of the spending plan. The bill will send funding to Henderson County Schools for the local career and technical center.

The state spending plan includes funding for Local Area Vocational Education Centers (LAVEC) revitalization and renovation projects that did not receive funding from the grant program last year. Henderson County Schools is among the funded projects and will receive $3,983,600 for the LAVEC facility.

“This legislature has proven time and time again its commitment to investing in education,” said Representative Jonathan Dixon. “I am excited to see where this investment takes our vocational education centers.”

Dixon also credited the legislature for swiftly budgeting funds to aid the school district. He also said that vocational schools across the state play a major role in ensuring all Kentuckians have accessibility to fair and equal employment opportunities.

Most programs are either connected to or housed in area high schools or need repairs and renovations to be a safe and accessible environment. The School Facilities Construction Commission will assign the funds. The commission is an independent agency created to provide an equitable distribution of state funding for the construction and technology needs of Kentucky’s 171 school districts.

The House Majority Caucus continues its commitment to educating the next generation of Kentuckians. The House has made record-high investments in per-pupil funding and workforce education and training programs in addition to funding for LAVECs and other school construction projects included in the budget.

Visit the Legislative Research Commission website for more information.