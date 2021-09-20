Local schools warn students against ‘devious licks’ trend

(WEHT) – Some western Kentucky school districts are warning parents and students about a viral social media trend that’s leading to damage in school bathrooms.

Union and Webster County public school officials say there have been recent reports of kids taking soap dispensers and other items and damaging other bathroom fixtures. They say it’s due to the ‘devious licks’ trend on TikTok where people are posting videos committing the acts.

There has also been reports of damage at schools in Indiana, but there are no reports of damage in southwest Indiana so far.