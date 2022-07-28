EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 42 years after becoming a trooper, an area Indiana State Police sergeant is retiring from the force. Sergeant Todd Ringle shared the news through Twitter Thursday morning.

“Sergeant Metzger started his career with the ISP in December 1979,” said Sgt. Ringle. “We would like to take this time to thank Sergeant Metzger for his 42 years of dedicated service.”

According to Sgt. Marty Metzger’s LinkedIn, he transitioned into working as a Detective for the Crimes Against Children Unit in 1997, and held that position for twelve and a half years. In April of 2010, he was promoted to Detective Sergeant with the Indiana State Police.