HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A local women’s shelter is taking a Halloween prank to a new level with an event this weekend to help out women and children in need – and get in the spirit of the holiday.

Shelbie Auberry, Executive Director of the House of Bread and Peace joined Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four to discuss what the “TP the House” event will be, and how anyone can help provide supplies to the shelter. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

Shelter officials are asking for toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, canned goods, and other household supplies. Click here for an Amazon Wishlist of other supplies needed by he shelter.