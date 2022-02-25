EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mardi Gras event is being done to benefit a local animal shelter.

According to It Takes a Village’s Facebook page, a Mardi Gras event is being held at Stockwell Inn. The event will last from February 24 to March 1. Stockwell Inn is open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m., and closes early on Sunday. Mardi Gras beads will be sold, with proceeds going to It Takes a Village. Beads will cost anywhere from $5.00 to $10.00.

Stockwell Inn is offering a range of Cajun food and beer specials during this Mardi Gras event. More information can be found through this newsletter.