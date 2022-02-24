HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local animal shelter found a puppy injured and inside a dumpster near an apartment complex.

The animal shelter, New Hope Animal Rescue, said on their Facebook page that the puppy was “cold, injured, and very scared.” The shelter said in its Facebook post that the puppy was taken to a vet for emergency medical care, and the shelter estimated that the puppy was around 6 to 7 weeks old.

The shelter has requested that anyone with information about the puppy to call 270-724-1385. To help with the costs for the puppy’s surgery, or just to support the shelter in general, the shelter asks that people go here to donate.