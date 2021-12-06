Local shelter looks to “Empty The Shelter”

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – As part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, the Humane Society of Henderson County has an adoption event going on.

For the holiday season, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” reduced-fee adoption event from December 6 to December 20. This is an effort that has helped more than 67,758 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. The “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event will be hosted in more than 230 shelters in 41 states and Canada.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty The Shelters Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

The Humane Society of Henderson County will be participating in this event from Dec 6 to Dec 20. The adoption fee is $25 and applications must be filled out online. Once the applications are filled out, adopters must call to arrange an appointment with the Humane Society of Henderson County. Those who are interested in adopting a pet can head to the shelter’s website.