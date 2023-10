HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association recognized Coach of the Year honorees from each state for the 2022-2023 season.

Among those named on the list was the Henderson County High School softball coach, Shannon Troutman. During the 2022 season, The Henderson County Softball team went all the way to the elite eight of the state tournament.

You can view a full list of 2022-23 honorees from Kentucky on the KHSAA website.